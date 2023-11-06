Could the Big Ten punish Michigan before the end of this season? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss the latest in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal, and debate if the Big Ten could do anything to punish the program or Jim Harbaugh before the end of this season.

Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

DAN WETZEL: The Big Ten, however, has a different deal where it says the institution is responsible for the actions of its employees. It's not the head coach, it's the institution who is responsible for Connor Stallion, if it is thing. Because of that what-- what-- one of the questions of whether Petitti can even do this is Petitti is basically saying, OK, the NCAA is-- did the investigation.

But they have to go out in this long process so we're not going to get this done before the season. But we can suspend based on sportsmanship right away or a quicker time. However, we got nothing on Harbaugh, so how is the unsportsmanlike? We have no-- no links to Harbaugh or anybody else.

Right now, almost three, two and a half weeks into this investigation, they found nothing, except Conner Stallions. So well we can apply the NCAA rule, which-- of strict liability. But your rule says something completely different. So it's like-- it's like someone getting-- it's like getting charged in state court for a federal law.

I don't know that it's going to work. When I'm hearing about the conference call of these coaches and then there's all these stories and these-- every coach is anonymous coach, and they're just coming up with all these things, I'm not listening to those guys.

I'm just not listening to them. And if that's what's fueling this, that's the part of this where I'd be like-- like-- if Tony Petitti came-- I didn't listen to any of that. This is my, like-- this is what we're going to do. I talked it over [INAUDIBLE].

But like, doing the bidding of the other coaches, again, it's just Pandora's box on this stuff. Like, that's not reasonable. So I don't think anyone's looking at it like that. Yes, he should have known this is the worst.

Well, what if he didn't? I don't know. But that's-- that's the part I don't know, and you're going to make a ruling like we're just going to decimate their season. We're going to try to wipe them out.

It's a big call. The best thing that could have happened was this happens at some other school that's five and three. And then we do a 20 minute bid on this on the pod laughing. And then nobody remembers. Unfortunately for Tony Petitti and the Big Ten, this is their team.

PAT FORDE: It's the biggest mess since Cam Newton, and this one's more complicated, you know?

DAN WETZEL: Yeah.

PAT FORDE: This is just-- there's no direct line to get-- first of all, you don't know where to go, but then, you don't-- there's not a direct line to get there either.