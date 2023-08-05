Could the Big Ten ever overtake the SEC?
The Big Ten is growing, and in recent years there have been several teams from this conference that performed well in the college football playoff. But will they ever become better than the dominant SEC?
Everyone wants to know who this year’s version of TCU is. The correct answer is that there likely isn’t one.
In case you've forgotten any of the major developments in conference realignment over the last two years, here's a quick refresher.
With TV executives firmly in control of a sport that's fracturing more and more by the day, it's easy to be a jaded fan. And if you're one of those fans, you should be pulling for a school that just got left behind.
