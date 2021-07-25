Could Big Ten add former Penn State foe West Virginia through expansion?

The pending implosion of the Big 12 has spurred a lot of hypothetical scenarios about what happens next for members in the collapsing conference and other conferences that could take advantage of sudden expansion possibilities. The Big Ten could certainly seize the moment to invite a couple of members from the remains of the Big 12 Conference after Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC, as has been reported heavily over the past week.

And while Oklahoma State is just one of the schools looking to secure its own future, odds are West Virginia is in the same situation. And as far as ideal candidates for expansion are concerned out of the Big 12, West Virginia would be the best possible addition for Penn State.

Much of the instant reactions regarding West Virginia’s future, however, have seemingly been focused on the ACC. As a potential member of the ACC, West Virginia would be reunited with many of its old Big East cohorts, including Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Boston College. Most notable of those Big East reunions would be Pittsburgh, as the two Backyard Brawl rivals would be able to resurrect their annual rivalry once again as members of the same conference. Some Penn State fans may even be envious of that idea.

The ACC adding West Virginia would seem to make some sense too, as the Mountaineers are situated well in terms of geography. And the benefit of playing in the same time zone would be attractive for West Virginia after their time in the Big 12.

For West Virginia, the ACC seems like the most likely option for future conference membership. The Big Ten would be trickier to pull off. As great as it would be to see Penn State reunited with West Virginia and a Rich Rodriguez Bowl with Michigan, and regular meetings between West Virginia and Ohio State, the academic consideration may be just a tad of a hurdle for the Big Ten if West Virginia comes up in conversation.

But if Oklahoma State is potentially an option for the Big Ten, then why couldn’t West Virginia?

Story continues

Alas, the Big Ten is in a situation where the best options for conference expansion seem to be off the table (Texas and Oklahoma) or nothing more than a white whale (Notre Dame) at this point. No remaining member of the Big 12 following the pending departures of the Longhorns and Sooners is a candidate that do much to move the needle for the Big Ten enough to be an obvious addition.

But for a conference that added Rutgers and Maryland in their last round of conference expansion, maybe the needle doesn’t have to move very far anyway.

Basically, who knows what the Big Ten will or will not do. But if West Virginia is an option, it sure would be fun to see for Penn State fans. And as for the idea of West Virginia AND Penn State going to the ACC, forget about it.

Penn State and West Virginia are currently scheduled to play a home-and-home series. Penn State is scheduled to host West Virginia on Sept. 2, 2023. Penn State will make the return trip to Morgantown the following season on Aug. 31, 2024. But with conference realignment changes, it may be best to consider those games tentatively scheduled.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

List

Penn State football's historical record against every Big 12 member View 8 items