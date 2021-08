TheWolverine.com

Money makes the college football world go 'round. The Longhorns and Sooners departing their conference doesn't just have major implications for the Big 12 (and positive ones for the SEC) ... it has served, and will continue to serve, as a catalyst for realignment, and possible expansion, throughout the college football landscape. The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 — the three other Power Five leagues — don't want to be left behind.