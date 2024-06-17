Could better supporting cast help Raiders DE Maxx Crosby win DPOY award?

Maxx Crosby has been one of the league’s best defenders for several seasons now. He is a one-man wrecking crew who has improved each season in the NFL. But despite his gaudy numbers and relentless effort, he has yet to take home the most prestigious award for defensive players.

In a recent article by Bucky Brooks of NFL.com, he made the case that a better supporting cast around Crosby could help him win the Defensive Player of the Year award during the 2024 season. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on why this could finally be the year for Crosby:

Considering Crosby led the league in tackles for loss in back-to-back seasons while besting quarterbacks like a knockout artist in the ring (67 quarterback hits since 2022), the sixth-year pro has been in the conversation for the league’s most prestigious defensive award the last two campaigns, finishing fourth in voting in 2023 and sixth the year prior. His most recent top-five finish is a remarkable feat for a player who has been a one-man show on the edges without consistent help around him. Things should change in 2024 with Christian Wilkins, a breakout star last year for Miami, Malcolm Koonce (eight sacks in 2023), and Tyree Wilson, the No. 7 overall pick from the 2023 draft, joining him on the defensive front. The quartet’s individual and collective size, speed and disruption should create more one-on-one opportunities for Crosby on the outside.

The Raiders have more talent around Crosby than ever before and if Tyree Wilson can take a step in Year 2, this has a chance to be one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. But for Crosby to win this award, the Raiders are going to need to dominate on defense. Their defense will need to be the reason why they win 9+ games and a playoff berth certainly wouldn’t hurt his chances.

That is on the table this year with the Raiders having more talent than ever on that side of the ball. As long as Crosby can stay healthy, he should be in the conversation yet again for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire