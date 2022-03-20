Could Bengals target CB Stephon Gilmore in free agency?

While the world waits to see if the Cincinnati Bengals actually land a big offensive line upgrade with offensive tackle La’el Collins, the team will also keep tabs on the rest of the free-agent market.

One notable position that continues to stick out as needing depth, if not a possible starter, is cornerback. And one name seems to rise above the rest in this area:

Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore, a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and two-time first-team all-pro, heads into his age-32 season after appearing in just eight games last year during his first season with Carolina.

Meaning, he’s probably right in the price range the Bengals would like to attack if they want to add another cornerback after re-upping with Eli Apple.

Going after another corner has some merit, too. Apple’s currently again the boundary starter opposite Chidobe Awuize, but he’s not a guarantee to keep playing at a high level. Getting another rotational piece like Gilmore could lessen the risk there — and also lessen the need to take a corner in Round 1.

While Gilmore isn’t a major splash, he’s got that Super Bowl-winning resume the team loves and helps massage a problem after the repeated setbacks with Trae Waynes. If nothing else, he’s a name to keep an eye on over the next 24-48 hours.

