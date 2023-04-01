Could the Bears go cornerback with the No. 9 pick in NFL draft?

The Chicago Bears traded the first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, but they’re still in a good position to land a top prospect in the NFL draft.

When looking at how general manager Ryan Poles has tackled free agency, the defensive and offensive lines remain the biggest positions of need ahead of the draft.

After trading back, the Bears put themselves out of the reach of a Will Anderson or most likely Jalen Carter, even with his off-field concerns. But they’ll likely have their choice of offensive tackle at ninth overall.

While it seems like a safe bet that offensive tackle will be the pick at No. 9 — especially given the emphasis on protecting quarterback Justin Fields — could cornerback be in play?

“That’s a great question,” Poles said. “I think they’re all up there. I’ve always kind of believed in the front. But at the same time, I think one of the things you also look into is a little bit of the supply. Where is the draft thin? Where is it heavy? And you weigh all those things and the likelihood of you getting certain players at certain parts of the draft.”

Cornerback is an underrated need for Chicago. While they have Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon in place, they need a solid third cornerback option.

There are some top cornerbacks who should be on the board when the Bears are on the clock — even if they ultimately decide to trade back again. Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez are the cream of the crop.

Depending on whether either or both received that coveted “blue” player designation by Poles, they’d most certainly be in play at ninth overall.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire