Could Bayern Munich’s move for Olise clear City’s path to move for Musiala?

One of the surprise moves of the transfer window appears to be Bayern Munich’s imminent capture of Michael Olise. David Ornstein has reported for the Athletic that the Crystal Palace winger has decided he wants to join Vincent Kompany’s squad this summer. But could Bayern’s imminent signing of Olise clear Manchester City’s path to move for Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala? It’s a question to ponder as the summer transfer window begins to spark into life.

With Olise’s impending arrival at Bayern, it does give Vincent Kompany’s side a host of attacking options. They currently have players such as Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and more. That’s where it gets interesting. With Olise appearing destined to land at the Bundesliga giants it does appear that they may have to part ways with an attacking player this summer. This could have the potential to play into Manchester City’s hands.

A report from Jacob Steinberg for the Guardian in April indicated that Jamal Musiala was one of Manchester City’s top transfer targets this summer. Furthermore, Steinberg also reported that Bayern may demand a sizable transfer fee for Musiala to ward off any suitors. Lastly, Steinberg also reported that Manchester City’s interest in Musiala was the most advanced of the clubs interested in signing the German international.

What happens next with Jamal Musiala could be a story to watch for.

As it stands currently Jamal Musiala is starring for Germany at Euro 24. He has been one of Germany’s best players as the Germans have already secured their place in the knockout stages of the competition. It is unlikely that there will be any movement on Musiala’s future while he is on international duty. But after the European Championships, it may be a different story.

The contract situation of Jamal Musiala may be City’s chance to sign the German international. A report from Harry Pratt and Jack Flintham for Manchester Evening News in March indicated that Musiala had rejected Bayern’s latest offer to extend his contract at the club. As it stands currently he has two years remaining on his current deal. If Musiala does decide to hand in a transfer request after Euro 24 it could force Bayern’s hand. Would they sell one of their prized assets this summer or risk losing him for less next summer? This fact coupled with the imminent arrival of Michael Olise at Bayern may set the scene for City to strike later this summer.

There are a lot of moving parts but Bayern Munich’s imminent signing of Michael Olise could play into Manchester City’s hands. If Jamal Musiala does decide to hand in a transfer request after Olise’s reported arrival it may see the champions make their move for the young playmaker.