Could Barry Odom be on the outs? Possible head-coaching gigs available to Arkansas DC

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom didn’t have the season he wanted with his side of the ball. But Odom’s reputation isn’t exactly tarnished heading into the offseason.

The Razorbacks have a game remaining, the yet-to-be-determined bowl, but with the regular season finished, several teams with head-coaching openings could come knocking, looking for a new head man with experience. Someone like Barry Odom.

Odom has already been floated as potential candidate for the job in South Florida. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd thinks the Bulls could use someone of Odom’s caliber. After all, Arkansas’ DC spent four seasons running a program already at Missouri from 2016-19.

Arkansas finished 13th in total defense in the SEC and 11th in scoring defense in Odom’s third season running things.

USF probably isn’t the only school will consider Odom as more schools are sure to have openings in the coming weeks. Let’s take a look at all the teams with head-coach openings as of Thanksgiving weekend and whether or not Odom could be a fit.

South Florida

Sep 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Cade Fortin (6) throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

South Florida won a total of four games in Jeff Scott’s three seasons. Odom is a bit in the mold of the school’s best coach ever, Jim Leavitt, in that they’re both defensive-minded and stable.

Auburn

Cadillac Williams

Nov 22, 2003; Auburn, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers running back (24) Carnell Williams in action against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit : Photo By Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn isn’t going to hire Odom. They should hire Carnell Williams, their former star running back who took over as interim late in the season after the firing of Bryan Harsin.

Wisconsin

Bret Bielema

(AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

Arkansas once had a coach come from Wisconsin, so Odom to Madison would be the return. It’ll never happen. The Badgers should just take the interim tag off former safety Jim Leonhard, though it appears Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell is headed there.

Georgia Tech

Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

No Odom here, either. The easy call is to go for Deion Sanders from Jackson State. But will the Yellow Jackets make such a run?

Colorado

Sep 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell (7) catches a 39 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tanner Morgan (2), Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Nikko Reed (6) cornerback Nikko Reed (6) on defense catches a at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado needs a defensive-minded coach, so this Odom’s second most likely spot, but it, too, is a stretch. The Buffs appear to be angling toward Illinois DC Ryan Walters, who played for Colorado in the 2000s.

