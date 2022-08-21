Could Austin Schlottman Earn the Starting Center Job?

The center position has been a thorn in the Vikings side for quite a few years. Ever since releasing John Sullivan, the position has seen quite a few different players at the position.

Garrett Bradbury is the current center but his pass blocking has been so bad at times that he has been the worst pass blocking center in the league per PFF.

In Saturday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, he might have found some competition in Austin Schlottman.

#Vikings C Austin Schlottmann earned a 92.2 PFF grade on 38 snaps in yesterday's game against the 49ers. That included 0 pressures allowed on 25 pass pro snaps. It was one game against backup defensive linemen, but Schlottmann certainly helped his case to make the 53-man roster. — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 21, 2022

He was truly impressive, albeit against mainly backups. He and Ed Ingram did team up to pave the way for the only Vikings touchdown scored by Ty Chandler. While he has his own issues with anchor and strength, another good performance like this from Schlottman could prompt the Vikings to consider a change.

