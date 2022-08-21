Could Austin Schlottman Earn the Starting Center Job?

Tyler Forness
·1 min read
In this article:
The center position has been a thorn in the Vikings side for quite a few years. Ever since releasing John Sullivan, the position has seen quite a few different players at the position.

Garrett Bradbury is the current center but his pass blocking has been so bad at times that he has been the worst pass blocking center in the league per PFF.

In Saturday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, he might have found some competition in Austin Schlottman.

He was truly impressive, albeit against mainly backups. He and Ed Ingram did team up to pave the way for the only Vikings touchdown scored by Ty Chandler. While he has his own issues with anchor and strength, another good performance like this from Schlottman could prompt the Vikings to consider a change.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

