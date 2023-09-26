Could Auburn square off with former head coach Gus Malzahn in a bowl game?

Auburn enters week five of the college football season with a 3-1 record, and could easily earn a magic sixth win to secure bowl eligibility before season’s end.

According to the latest bowl projections by CBS Sports, the Tigers could meet up with a former head coach in a bowl game.

UCF, who is competing in their first season as a member of the Big 12, enters week five with a 3-1 record after dropping their first game of the season to Kansas State last Saturday night. Both the Tigers and the Knights have endured similar seasons to this point, and their paths could cross at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 29.

This matchup would be interesting, as it would pit UCF head coach Gus Malzahn against his former squad, now led by friend Hugh Freeze.

When Freeze took over the Auburn job last November, Malzahn extended a “congratulations” to Freeze, and even offered him several gifts.

Auburn has faced UCF four times and holds a 3-1 advantage over the Knights. However, the most infamous game between the two took place in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, when UCF won, 34-27. The Knights claimed the 2017 National Championship by transitive property. In 2021, UCF hired Malzahn as its next head coach after Josh Heupel’s departure for Tennessee.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire