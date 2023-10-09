Could Auburn meet up with Liberty in bowl season?

As we head into week seven of the college football season, bowl projections are becoming more realistic. However, there is one out there that still trends towards “ratings gold mine” territory.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach’s latest projection has Auburn playing in bowl games that will take place before Christmas. Schlabach’s prediction features Auburn taking on American Athletic Conference leader Tulane in the Birmingham Bowl, but Bonagura’s forecasts a much more entertaining matchup for the Tigers, specifically head coach Hugh Freeze.

Bonagura projects that Auburn will compete in the Gasparilla Bowl set for Friday, Dec. 22 at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Their opponent? None other than Freeze’s former team, Liberty.

Freeze spent four seasons at Liberty, where he built a 34-15 record. He won at least eight games in all four seasons, with his highest win mark being 10 in 2020. He also led the Flames to three straight bowl wins.

Currently, Liberty is 5-0 under first-year head coach Jamey Chadwell. Quarterback Kaidon Salter has passed for over 1,000 yards through five games, completing 64-of-111 passes with 12 touchdowns. Liberty’s defense defends the pass very well, also. The Flames have recorded 11 interceptions, with safety Brylan Green leading the way with three.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire