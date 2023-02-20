Could Auburn add a QB from a rival program?

It is no secret that Hugh Freeze is skeptical of his newly-acquired quarterback room.

He discussed his current quarterback situation following February signing day, saying that spring practice would be a great time to adequately judge the returners.

“Truthfully when I watched the cut-ups that I’ve watched, it’s hard. It’s hard for me to adequately judge quarterbacks if they’re not afforded the opportunity to stand in the pocket and make reads and make different throws for a decent percentage of time,” Freeze said. “The sample size for that is pretty small if they weren’t under some type of duress, or maybe it was more of a move-the-pocket scheme.”

No matter what happens during spring practice, it seems as if one quarterback, if not more, will transfer out of the program, which leaves the door open for another quarterback to step in and compete for the starting job this fall.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Shepard has an idea of who could join Auburn’s roster once the transfer portal window re-opens on May 1, former five-star and current Georgia QB, brock vandagriff.

In a piece titled Long Shot CFB Transfer Ideas for Big-Name QBs Who May Lose Key Position Battles, Shepard lists ten QBs across College Football who could be on the move following spring practice. Heading into the spring, Vandagriff will compete with Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton for the chance to replace Stetson Bennett in the starting quarterback role. Beck is the overwhelming favorite to take the job, which could leave Vandagriff looking for a new home.

With new coach Hugh Freeze on the Plains, Auburn took some transfer portal swings for guys like Devin Leary and Spencer Sanders. With incumbent Robby Ashford set to battle returners T.J. Finley and Holden Geriner, as well as incoming freshman Hank Brown, there aren’t any exciting options on paper. Vandagriff is a 6’3″, 205-pound former 5-star from Bogart, Georgia, who didn’t play strong competition in high school and hasn’t broken through with UGA. But two years under offensive coordinator Todd Monken had to help. He may upgrade Auburn’s situation.

The 15-day window for the Transfer Portal re-opens on May 1. Auburn is set to begin spring practice on Monday, Feb. 27, and will conclude on Saturday, April 8 at Jordan-Hare Stadium with the annual A-Day spring game.

