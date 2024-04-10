Could ‘Art Modell’s Law’ keep the Browns in Cleveland? Kucinich speaks out

CLEVELAND (WJW) – When the Cleveland Browns left for Baltimore in 1996, then-state Senator Dennis Kucinich could not believe the city and its taxpayers had no recourse.

“All of us were flabbergasted that a team could be moved, particularly with the investment that the people made in the Browns not only tax dollars, but investment from the heart,” said Kucinich.

The move inspired him to write a law into a budget bill that he likes to refer to as ‘Kucinich’s Law’ but one that is more commonly known as ‘Art Modell’s Law.’

“This puts the city in a negotiating position and it protects the fans, it protects the taxpayers, it protects our civic pride and out love for our football team,” Kucinich said.

The law requires professional sports teams with facilities at least partially taxpayer-funded to first ask for permission to move their team.

It also requires owners to give the political subdivision in which the facility is located not less than six months’ advance notice of the owner’s intention to cease playing most of its home games at the facility.

During the six months after such notice, it gives the political subdivision or any individual or group of individuals who reside in the area the opportunity to purchase the team.

With current Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam publicly considering building a new domed stadium in Brook Park, moving the team’s home games out of Cleveland, city council has invoked the law hoping to keep the Browns downtown.

“This is going to ensure that the Cleveland Browns are going to be a part of the legislative process and the Cleveland City Council is going to have a say so in that,” councilman Brian Kazy said in an earlier statement, adding that he hopes the Haslams don’t sell the team.

“The city, Cleveland area people have already put up more than half a billion dollars in tax resources for the team. We are investors, we have invested in the team. It’s like a business and those that are in public office have to be good stewards of taxpayer money,” said Kucinich.

In fact, with the cost of modern football stadiums and facilities soaring into the billions of dollars, as opposed to the hundreds of millions when the current stadium was built, his law might be more relevant that it has ever been.

“Think about it, are they going to pay a couple of billion dollars a second time? No. I mean, it doesn’t make any sense. That’s why this law was written, to give the city, the taxpayers an even chance. We didn’t have that before,” said Kucinich.

The law has already survived one big test in court. It was successfully used in 2017 when Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt threatened to move the team to Texas.

Then-Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine joined the city of Columbus in a lawsuit explaining the team received both state and local financial support.

“The owners of the soccer team went to court, they challenged the law, the court upheld the law and dismissed the case that was brought by the soccer team. Right after that, a new owner stepped in and kept the team in Columbus and that new owner, or owners, were the Haslams,” said Kucinich.

Now an independent candidate to return to the United States Congress, Kucinich says no other state in the nation has adopted such a law. He points to a study that has shown how many cities have lost teams even with 100% taxpayer-funded facilities.

They include Oakland where taxpayers footed the bill for the Raiders facilities and the team moved twice, most recently to a new stadium in Las Vegas.

Oakland is also about to lose their professional baseball team, the A’s, also to Las Vegas by the start of the 2028 season. They too have 100% taxpayer-funded facilities.

The San Diego Chargers left for Los Angeles even with 100% taxpayer-funded facilities and the Montreal, Canada Expos no longer exist after taxpayers there paid 100% for their facilities.

Kucinich says the same law protects the host city for every professional sports franchise in Ohio including the Reds, the Bengals, the Guardians and the Cavaliers.

Although he understands it gives the city some leverage in retaining a multi-billion dollar asset, he believes the fight to keep the Browns downtown is just beginning and the city needs to be prepared to go toe-to-toe with the Haslams.

He is convinced the consideration to move the stadium to Brook Park is also a leverage move on their behalf with other obstacles for them to clear before they could ever locate a new domed stadium so close to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and in a community without the tax base as Cleveland.

“Nothing against Book Park. If Brook Park was to get a pro team at some point, Brook Park would want to be protected too. They wouldn’t want their money put in and the team could just up and leave, so this protects all taxpayers everywhere and we need to make sure the Browns stay,” said Kucinich.

