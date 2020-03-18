Could Antonio Brown join Tom Brady on Buccaneers? Here's what reports say

A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Antonio Brown have kept in "consistent contact" and still hoped to play together wherever the New England Patriots quarterback landed in free agency.

We now know where Brady will land in free agency. So, will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make a run at Brown?

Click here for complete Tom Brady coverage and download the MyTeams App for the latest news and analysis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning that teams courting Brady in free agency were "under the impression" the QB wants Brown to play with him.

As @TomPelissero and I discussed on TV, the word among teams interested in Tom Brady were among the impression that Brady wanted to bring Antonio Brown with him to a new team. Brown is still under investigation, and remains to be seen when he can play. But Brady is close with him — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

The NFL still hasn't reinstated the free-agent wide receiver, who faces multiple allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct and was arrested in January on burglary charges. If Brown is reinstated, it's possible he may be suspended, and we don't know when the league will rule on his status.

But if Brown is eligible to play at some point in 2020, him reuniting with Brady would be an intriguing storyline, to say the least.

Listen and subscribe to Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast:

While the Bucs already have two talented wideouts in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, adding a seven-time Pro Bowler who seemed to jell with Brady in New England would give Tampa Bay arguably the best wide receiver trio in the NFL.

Story continues

The Bucs also have the cap space (roughly $60 million) to sign Brown, while head coach Bruce Arians spent two years as Brown's offensive coordinator on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's still unclear whether Brown will play football in 2020, and he's already burned bridges with three franchises. If he does return, though, Tampa Bay seems like a fitting destination for the Florida native.

Could Antonio Brown join Tom Brady on Buccaneers? Here's what reports say originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston