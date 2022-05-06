Could Anthony Richardson be a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft?
If all goes right for Florida and Anthony Richardson this season, could he be a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft? ESPN thinks so.
If all goes right for Florida and Anthony Richardson this season, could he be a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft? ESPN thinks so.
Who gets your pick for the most-improved team in the league following the 2022 NFL draft?
The Patriots have been mostly criticized for their decisions in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it appears they made at least one wise move over the weekend.
The Seattle Seahawks climbed only one spot to No. 23 overall in the latest NFL power rankings after the 2022 NFL draft.
The Patriots lost cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Chargers in free agency. But they quickly pivoted to bring in a versatile veteran defensive back in Terrance Mitchell, signing him to a one-year, $3 million deal. Mitchell appeared in 14 games with 13 starts for the Texans last year, recording 60 tackles, 10 passes defensed, an [more]
The Las Vegas Raiders announced that team president Dan Ventrelle was no longer with the organization.
In the NFLPA's latest quarterly merchandise sales report, #Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce remain highly rated among the NFL's top 50 players.
The Seattle Sounders are the top team in North America.
Outside of the National Museum of Military History of Ukraine in Kyiv, the mangled remains of Russian war equipment destroyed over the course of Moscow's invasion have been put on display. Combat veteran Pavlo Netesov hopes it will encourage people to "understand this war as I see it, as it’s going on in reality".
New England Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell wanted to be a part of the organization.
A cool, wet, dreary spring in Milwaukee is about to be interrupted by a taste of summer with temperatures possibly in the mid-80s in parts of Wisconsin next week.
Get familiar with the newest member of the Los Angeles Chargers, Kyle Van Noy.
Poll workers must be registered to vote in the county where they want to work.
The Chiefs made some room on their roster for incoming rookies on Thursday. The team announced that they have waived six players. The Chiefs drafted 10 players last week and have yet to announced any undrafted rookie signings, but that should come soon with rookie minicamp opening on Friday. Wide receivers Gehrig Dieter and Gary [more]
With less than two weeks until the Pennsylvania Primary, the latest Franklin and Marshall College Poll is out with a look at the races for US Senate and Pennsylvania governor.
According to an NBA insider, one reason the Lakers fired Frank Vogel was his management of Russell Westbrook.
Sixers might have to win Friday night without all-star center Joel Embiid to avoid falling behind 3-0 to Heat, though he's cleared concussion protocols.
The #Chiefs have released six players from the 90-man offseason roster ahead of rookie minicamp.
“I only see it getting worse.”
New York Giants second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson has been named a player "drafted by the wrong team."
Saints to host former Patriots first round pick, 2021 Rams rushing leader Sony Michel on free agent visit: