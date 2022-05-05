Could Anthony Richardson be a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2023?

The spring season for Florida football and the rest of the college ranks is now in the rearview mirror, which means it is high time for some hot takes based on the results seen over the past couple of months. CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee wasted little time in giving his SEC spring football overreactions that covered all 14 teams in the conference.

Among the entries was his take on Florida, in which he made a reach and suggested that based on his spring performance Anthony Richardson will be a finalist for the 2023 Heisman Trophy. Take a look at what Sallee had to say.

The dual-threat weapon who saw sporadic playing time last year completed 18 of 24 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the Gators’ spring game and led touchdown drives on each of the first three drives. He added a rushing touchdown, too, but it’s hard to gauge how quarterbacks look on the ground when they aren’t tackled. With that said, he rushed for 401 yards, three touchdowns and averaged 7.86 yards per carry last year (which includes sack yardage). A multi-faceted quarterback who is on a high-profile team that is looking to lead a program turnaround in Year 1 is the perfect Heisman Trophy recipe.

Given that the Gators are not even projected in any top-25 rankings so far and the team has far too many unanswered questions to make a reliable prediction, this call is most certainly an overreaction. Additionally, maybe the biggest variable in the equation is AR’s ability to stay healthy.

However, if the receiver corps can whip into shape, the offensive line holds up, the running game pulls its share of the haul, and somehow the tight end room escapes attrition, if one squints their eyes hard enough, maybe — just maybe — a spot on the Heisman Trophy award show can be seen. It is certainly a long shot.

