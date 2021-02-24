Could Anthony Harris end up with the Browns?

Safety Anthony Harris is set to be a free agent after the Vikings placed the franchise tag on him last year.

Where will Harris end up? Gil Brandt over at NFL.com speculates that Harris could end up with the Browns.

Here’s a bit of what Brandt wrote about the fit:

While the Browns’ early free agency focus appears to be on potentially adding J.J. Watt to the defensive front, don’t forget that the back end could also use some serious sprucing up. Harris played all 1,016 of the Vikings’ defensive snaps last season en route to finishing with a career-high 104 tackles. And while he didn’t log a single pick in 2020, he’s shown serious ball-hawking skills in the past, snagging nine interceptions combined in 2018 and ’19.

It would make sense considering Harris is familiar with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who was formerly the Vikings offensive coordinator.

If Harris were to leave in free agency, the Vikings would have a big hole to fill next to Harrison Smith.