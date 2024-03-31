Could another Carr be on his way to Notre Dame?

Now that CJ Carr has enrolled at Notre Dame, his little brother will finally have his opportunity to show that he’s worthy of playing at that level as well.

Tommy Carr, a 2026 quarterback, has been waiting in the wing at Saline High School in Michigan, as his brother CJ led the team. The younger Carr could end up playing at the same level.

In a clip posted on social media, you can see that Tommy has the arm strength, and the size at 6-foot, 2-inches and 160-pounds to garner the same interest as his older brother. It’s very early in the process for him, but you have to believe that the Irish coaching staff is aware of the younger Carr.

2026 Saline (MI) QB Tommy Carr is improving at a very fast rate. HUGE upside! #QBX🎯💪🌪 pic.twitter.com/Wv0YuG8pSq — Brad Maendler (@BradMaendler) March 29, 2024

Currently unranked and without any offers, Tommy will have the next two seasons to show the Irish and other schools that he is worthy of a scholarship offer.

