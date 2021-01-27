Could Andre Drummond add more All-Star power to Nets?

Andre Drummond dribbles up court

After dealing away Jarrett Allen as part of the four-way trade to land James Harden, the Nets lost a big presence down low in the paint. DeAndre Jordan still starts, but Jeff Green -- at just 6-foot-8 -- has found himself at center with Nic Claxton out with a knee injury.

So is there any other depth option the Nets may be able to add to bolster their rim presence? How about another veteran?

Buyouts is something NBA teams like to do to shed some salary cap space by letting go of expiring contracts on veterans. Derrick Rose with the Pistons is one player to watch in that category.

But there's also C Andre Drummond, who the Cavaliers could let go. And if that happens, don't be surprised if the Nets are top of mind.

According to The Athletic's Zach Harper, league sources said "it's a matter of time" before Drummond joins the Nets' new Big 3 with Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Drummond is a big cost for the Cavs, owning a $28.751,775 cap hit this season. But the 27-year-old isn’t going to find himself in title contention with a team like Cleveland, who is still rebuilding after their 2016 NBA Finals win when LeBron James was in town.

By working his way into a buyout, the Nets could find themselves in a great situation by adding Drummond to pair up with Jordan and have a solid front court. Although, Drummond would have to be alright with passing along the scoring duties to mostly those three aforementioned All-Stars. He is averaging a career-high 15.9 shot attempts per game with the Cavs this season.

Instead, banging the boards and playing solid defense down low will be the main payoff if Drummond finds his way to Brooklyn.