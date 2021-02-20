Could Allen Robinson land with the Dolphins in free agency?

One of the most important questions facing the Chicago Bears this offseason is the future of receiver Allen Robinson, who is slated to hit the free-agent market next month.

While Robinson hasn’t ruled out a return to Chicago for the long term, the two sides haven’t had contract talks since last September, which isn’t exactly encouraging.

Pro Football Focus predicted the landing spots for the top 151 free agents, which includes Robinson at No. 3. PFF believes Robinson has played his last game as a Bear, predicting he signs a massive contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Contract Analysis: Robinson could close his eyes and throw a dart at a U.S. map, and he’ll end up with a better quarterback at his new destination. He’s another franchise-tag candidate, but Chicago’s current salary cap nightmare could make fitting $18 million (Robinson’s minimum tag) in 2021 borderline impossible. Prediction: Dolphins sign Robinson for four years, $84 million ($21M APY): $52.5 million total guaranteed, $35 million fully guaranteed at signing.

That is obviously assuming the Bears don’t use the franchise tag on Robinson, which would keep him in Chicago in 2021. And, at this point, that seems like the most likely option, which would pay Robinson as low as $15.3 million with the decreased salary cap due to COVID-19.

List