Could Alec Mills stick in Cubs rotation down the stretch?

Could Alec Mills become a regular part of the Cubs starting rotation for the final month of the season?

It's a question that would've seemed crazy a week ago.

But after the news that a Yu Darvish return isn't happening this season, Tyler Chatwood hitting the disabled list and Mills' outing Friday against the Reds, there may be room in the Cubs rotation for the 26-year-old rookie after all.

Mills didn't flirt with a perfect game or anything like that Friday, but his first MLB start was a damn good one - only 1 run in 5.2 innings on 3 hits and a walk while striking out 8 and generating an eye-popping 13 swings-and-misses. He also retired 14 Reds in a row after giving up an RBI double in the second inning.

Oh yeah, and he also singled off Matt Harvey.

"The fastball had good life coming back. The changeup was a real pertinent pitch for him and he threw some good hooks," Maddon said. "He was not emotionally affected. He was good. He was good the whole time. Gets our first hit. Really, an outstanding performance by him."

When the Cubs have dipped into the minor leagues for a guy to make a spot start in the past, they typically don't have a long leash and as a result, the bullpen is forced to cover a lot of outs.

Joe Maddon has been quick in taking out unproven guys like Jen-Ho Tseng or Duane Underwood Jr., but that didn't happen with Mills. The 26-year-old made it an easy decision for the Cubs manager for one day...while creating a somewhat difficult decision for the club (though that's a good thing).

"Alec really permitted us to think different thoughts," Maddon said.

With Mike Montgomery doing well in his recovery from a shoulder issue, his return is right around the corner. When he does come off the disabled list, Maddon confirmed Montgomery will be back in the rotation.

Yet Mills isn't back in Triple-A Iowa just yet.

Maddon didn't come right out and say it, but a six-man rotation may be in the works for the Cubs.

"There's different things we can do," Maddon said Friday evening, then followed it up Saturday morning by saying: "We're discussing a couple different things."

The Cubs will unveil their rotation plans in the next couple days, but for the time being, it seems like a good bet to anticipate Mills getting at least one more turn through the rotation (and possibly more if he continues to pitch well).

It makes sense. The Cubs have been itching to go to a six-man rotation for a lot of the season, but haven't had the luxury given Darvish's health woes. Even when Cole Hamels was acquired last month, Chatwood's control issues got him bumped from the rotation instead of adding an extra arm.

It's also the perfect point in the season. Rosters expand a week from Saturday (Sept. 1), so the Cubs won't be short a bullpen arm come that time.

The Cubs also just began a stretch where they play 23 straight games without an off-day.

With their sights set on playing deep into October once again, this would be a good time to try to find an extra day of rest here and there for the rotation and they want to limit Montgomery's innings as he approaches a new career high in that regard.

Mills was 5-12 with a 4.84 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 23 starts in Triple-A this season. Those numbers may not inspire much confidence, but the Cubs also believed there may be some bad luck involved.

And over the last six weeks, Mills carries a 3.67 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 41.2 innings spanning eight appearances (seven starts) between the majors and minors.

"A couple bad starts in there I'd like to have back," Mills said. "But there's a lot of good hitters in [the Pacific Coast League in Triple-A]. It's a tough league - travel's not fun sometimes.

"I've been throwing a lot better lately and I think it showed today."

David Bote has spent the 2018 season shuttling between Chicago and Iowa and he expects more outings like Friday from Mills.

"Fires me up. I loved that," Bote said. "He was out there, he was challenging, he didn't pitch timid at all. He was going right after 'em. He hung two breaking balls - those were the only mistakes he had.

"I've seen him pitch, he's had some tough luck in Triple-A of the games I've seen most of the year. His ERA is not indicitive of how he's pitched. He's had a higher ERA than he would like, but he's pitched really well.

"I'm not surprised that he's done as well as he is. He's commanding all his pitches and he's such a good dude, too, so I'm super pumped for him."

Mills' short-term and long-term fit with the Cubs is still murky, but for now, at least, it looks like he'll get one at least one more shot to show his stuff.

"It obviously feels good," Mills said. "It's one of those things where I come up here and do what I can and let them make that decision. That's the only thing we can do."