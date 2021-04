Associated Press

The Red Sox and Twins were scheduled to begin their series in Minnesota a day late. Monday's opener of a four-game set at Target Field was postponed because of safety concerns following the fatal police shooting of a Black man in Minnesota and the potential for unrest in the area. The NBA's Timberwolves and NHL's Wild also postponed their games a day after the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright following a traffic stop in a nearby suburb of Minneapolis.