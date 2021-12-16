Could Alabama snag another LSU transfer in WR Kayshon Boutte

The early signing day on Wednesday delivered plenty of drama around the country. For Alabama is was pretty much just the status quo in regards to high school prospects.

Currently, Alabama sits with the second-ranked class in the country according to On3.

After the storm of signatures had finally settled in Tuscaloosa, that is when the real drama began to unfold. Former LSU All-American cornerback Eli Ricks revealed that he was transferring to Alabama and social media began to explode.

The big news is that Alabama may not be done with LSU yet.

Rumors have been swirling around that LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte could also enter the portal and Alabama would be considered the favorite.

Boutte has a series of “likes” on Twitter that would suggest he is keeping a close eye on some things in Tuscaloosa.

Tweets Liked by @KayshonB15

If Nick Saban and the rest of the staff in Tuscaloosa can pull off another grab of a coveted LSU transfer, the rest of college football may lose its mind.

This is definitely something Alabama fans should be monitoring closely over the next few days.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

