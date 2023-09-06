Who could be Alabama’s guest picker for ESPN College Gameday this weekend?

There will be plenty of media personnel on hand for this weekend’s matchup between Texas and Alabama. Several familiar faces will be in Tuscaloosa prior to the game. One of those is the ESPN College Gameday crew. It will be the 17th time that the crew has broadcasted live from the University of Alabama campus.

Each week, there are guest pickers who join the set to pick games alongside the rest of the crew. In the past, Alabama has been represented by former Alabama quarterback Joe Namath and former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at some of the potential options to be the ESPN College Gameday guest picker this weekend.

Julio Jones

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

With Julio Jones being an NFL free agent, his weekends have become available for the time being. The Alabama faithful has seemingly always loved Jones and has shown him support over the years. This might be a far-fetched option for the College Gameday crew. However, Jones would be a guest picker that would capture a lot of attention on Saturday morning. It would be a home run pick if you ask me.

Joe Namath

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

One person who would make for a great guest picker on Saturday is former Alabama quarterback Joe Namath or as Alabama people refer to him “Broadway Joe”. Namath played for the Crimson Tide from 1962-64 under head coach Bear Bryant. He won a national title in 1964 and went on to have a successful career in the NFL. Through all of the success, Namath has never waivered from his love for the University of Alabama. Alabama fans would love to see Namath on stage with the College Gameday crew on Saturday.

Hannah Brown

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

A lot of people probably recognize Hannah Brown from her appearance on Season 15 of “The Bachelorette” as well as being named Miss Alabama in 2018. Interestingly enough, Brown also graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018. Not to mention, she is a Tuscaloosa native. Brown has quickly risen to stardom in recent years and would be a good option for a guest picker.

Dont'a Hightower

Kelly Lambert-USA TODAY Sports

There is no denying the fact that Dont’a Hightower is one of the best linebackers to play under Nick Saban at Alabama. Hightower was a part of two national championship teams and was a leader for Alabama’s defense from 2008-2011. Hightower did not compete in Alabama’s win over Texas in the 2010 BCS National Championship. He suffered a season-ending injury early on during his sophomore season. Nonetheless, he was a member of the team that was able to knock off the Longhorns. Hightower recently retired from the NFL which means he is now free on the weekends. He would be an interesting option, to say the least.

Lucas Black

(Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Actor Lucas Black has made it clear that he is an Alabama fan. He has been to Tuscaloosa multiple times and been spotted repping the Crimson Tide. It is also worth noting that Black is an Alabama native. It would not be surprising to see Black join the College Gameday crew on Saturday.

Marcell Dareus

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama fans may recall former Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus catching a pick-six against Texas in the 2010 BCS National Championship. Dareus was one of the most valuable players in the Crimson Tide’s 37-21 win over the Longhorns. Following his three-year career in Tuscaloosa, Dareus spent nine years in the NFL. Now, Dareus is retired and could be an option to be the guest picker this Saturday. He is slated to sign autographs in Tuscaloosa prior to the game. It just makes sense that he would make a special appearance on ESPN College Gameday.

Justin Thomas

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas has been a guest picker on the program before, so he would feel comfortable on his alma mater’s campus. The former Alabama golfer has found massive success as a professional and recently became neighbors with Nick Saban.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire