Could Alabama football play in Atlanta twice this postseason? The Peach Bowl is for it

Don't be surprised if two trips to Atlanta are in store for Alabama football this postseason.

One trip is guaranteed. The Crimson Tide locked up the SEC West and secured a trip to the SEC Championship Game this past week vs. Kentucky. The second game in Atlanta is too-be-determined.

If Alabama makes the College Football Playoff, and that's a big if, the Crimson Tide won't be back in the state of Georgia this postseason. The two CFP bowls this year are the Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl.

The Peach Bowl is a New Year's Six bowl, however. There's a legitimate possibility if Alabama misses the playoff that it could play in the bowl game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And the Peach Bowl would be all for it.

"Anytime we can work with Nick Saban and Alabama, they’re such a first-class program, and their fans are fantastic and loyal and support coming over to Atlanta," Gary Stokan, the CEO and President of Peach Bowl Inc., told The Tuscaloosa News. "We’d welcome having Alabama if we’re fortunate enough to have them in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl this year.”

Stokan cited the proximity to Tuscaloosa being a plus as well as the alumni base in Atlanta.

"Would we welcome Alabama even though they played here in the SEC Championship? Most definitely," Stokan said.

It's not up to Stokan and the Peach Bowl, though. The CFP selection committee would ultimately make that determination based on the rankings.

NICK SABAN: Alabama football players have been coachable. No wonder Nick Saban is having fun

LATEST BOWL PROJECTIONS: Alabama football bowl projections: Where experts predict Crimson Tide after Week 11

How the CFP is decided

Whomever the committee ranks as the top four teams after conference-championship Saturday, those four squads will have a chance to play for a national championship, first taking part in semifinals on Jan. 1. Whoever is No. 1 in the rankings gets a geographical advantage in which bowl their semifinal is, the Sugar Bowl or the Rose Bowl. This is the most simple part of the process.

Which bowl games will teams outside top four play?

The next part of the selection process goes to the Orange Bowl committee, who will pick the highest-ranked team between the Big Ten and SEC to face the highest-ranked ACC team remaining. So if Florida State makes the playoff, that means the next-highest ranked ACC team would play in the Orange Bowl. As of the second-to-last week of the regular season, that would be No. 10 Louisville. For the sake of putting together a scenario, let's say the Orange Bowl picks the highest-ranked Big Ten team not in the playoff, so likely the loser of the game between No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State. That would leave the top-ranked SEC team not in the playoff to play in one of three bowl games: the Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl, all New Year's Six bowls.

It's up to the CFP committee to fill these spots. One spot would go to the highest-ranked Group of Five champion. Right now, No. 24 Tulane is the only Group of Five team in the CFP rankings.

Alabama, if it loses to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, would have two losses and likely be in the pool for these final five slots for New Year's Six bowl games. It would be up to the committee to decided whether Alabama would play in the Peach, Cotton or Fiesta Bowl.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Is Alabama football Peach Bowl bound? Here's how officials view Tide