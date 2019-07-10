With training camp roughly two weeks away, many teams around the NFL already have their 90-man rosters set. However, there are still teams looking to add some talent and depth at various positions, and the Seattle Seahawks are one of them.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks have brought in DT Ahtyba Rubin for a visit. Rubin, a 10-year NFL vet, started his career with Cleveland Browns as a sixth-round pick in 2008. He previously spent time with Seattle as a starting defensive tackle in 2015 and 2016.

During that time, Rubin had 75 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and even an interception.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Since being released from Seattle in 2017, Rubin has had stints with the Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, and Oakland Raiders. He was placed on injured reserve with the Raiders, who he signed with in 2018, after sustaining a tear in biceps last August.

Seattle is looking for some additional depth at defensive tackle behind projected starters Poona Ford and Jarran Reed. If signed, Rubin would compete with the likes of Al Woods, Jamie Meder, and Quinton Jefferson.

Could an Ahtyba Rubin reunion with Seattle be in the works? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest