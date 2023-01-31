Could Aaron Rodgers turn Garrett Wilson into the next Davante Adams?

Despite a revolving door at quarterback that included Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White throwing him the football, New York Jets first-round wide receiver Garrett Wilson still managed to deliver an impressive rookie campaign.

Even with such adversity under center, Wilson lit up the stat sheet in his first NFL season, racking up over 1,100 yards and finding the end zone four times.

With rumors swirling about potential trade destinations for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets continue to be one of the most popular destinations projected for the future Hall of Famer. This would not be the first time the Packers moved a franchise centerpiece quarterback to the Big Apple, and it would be a move to allow Rodgers to try and find another Lombardi Trophy with a more competitive roster, as perhaps a sign of respect to the franchise legend.

This would be quite the boost to Wilson, who was already one of the top deep threats in the entire league in his first year. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg likes the potential pairing so much, that he thinks Rodgers could turn Wilson into the second coming of the last star pass-catcher he had at his disposal in Green Bay:

“I believe that Aaron Rodgers could make Garrett Wilson into Davante Adams. … I actually do think with Aaron Rodgers they would have a shot at [the Super Bowl] next year.” —@Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/6HcwBqg9im — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 27, 2023

Perhaps he’s correct, and Wilson could have a similar rise to stardom that we’ve seen from Adams in recent years. It’s clear after his rookie season he’s right up there talent-wise, and with a Hall of Fame quarterback behind him, that kind of ceiling doesn’t feel far-fetched.

Either way, the Rodgers drama will be fun to watch, and Wilson will be a productive deep threat for the Jets, regardless who is throwing the football. We can only hope for the best available option to unlock Wilson’s limitless potential.

