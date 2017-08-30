Could 49ers immediately rebound?

They were 2-14 a year ago. Few expect them to turn it around immediately.

But they could start the process in 2017, possibly winning enough games to build real momentum for 2018.

The potential fate of the 49ers was included within a Tuesday look at the best-case and worst-case scenarios for each of the four NFC West teams on PFT Live. You can look, and listen, to all of it by checking out the video connected to this post.

PFT Live returns on Wednesday morning, with visits from Browns coach Hue Jackson and NFL senior V.P. of officiating Alberto Riveron.