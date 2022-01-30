Could 49ers connection bring Jim Harbaugh back to NFL ranks?

Could 49ers connection bring Harbaugh back to NFL ranks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jim Harbaugh has not been back in the NFL since parting ways with the 49ers after the 2014 season. However, it appears he has interest in coming back to the league after he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings for their head-coaching vacancy this week, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Saturday citing league sources.

Harbaugh has a connection to the Vikings' new general manager courtesy of his time with the 49ers.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was a basketball player at Princeton but got an opportunity to work with the 49ers beginning in 2013 in the football research department. Adofo-Mensah served in that role until 2016, when he was retained by new 49ers GM John Lynch as the director of football research and development.

Adofo-Mensah was brought in by the Cleveland Browns and new GM Andrew Berry to serve as the organization's vice president of football operations in 2020. After a pair of seasons in Cleveland, Adofo-Mensah was announced as Minnesota's newest GM.

Harbaugh, meanwhile, just wrapped up his seventh season as the head coach at the University of Michigan, his alma mater. The Wolverines finally advanced to the College Football Playoff for the first time this past season, but Harbaugh's name once again was linked to several vacancies around the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders seemed to be the most common team associated with Harbaugh's name in rumors, but the organization reportedly is finalizing a contract with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning citing league sources.

On Saturday, Florio reported that Harbaugh was set to interview with the Vikings, citing league sources. The interview apparently was conducted on Saturday night, per Florio's source.

Adofo-Mensah and Harbaugh worked alongside each other for two seasons with the 49ers, and could again be reuniting in Minnesota.

Harbaugh saw quite a bit of success during his time with the 49ers, and could potentially bring his strong track record to one of their NFC rivals if he indeed becomes the next Vikings head coach.

