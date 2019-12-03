Could 49ers castoff be the Patriots' answer for kicking issues?

"We'll look at our options and do what we feel like is best for the team based on what our options are."

That's how Bill Belichick answered a question about New England's kicking situation Tuesday morning. The Patriots currently doesn't have a kicker on their roster after releasing Kai Forbath - their fourth kicker of the season - on Monday.

But could San Francisco have dropped a solution in Belichick's lap Tuesday?

The 49ers waived Chase McLaughlin Tuesday with Robbie Gould healthy again and back in the Niners lineup.

McLaughlin is a perfect 15-for-15 on extra points this season for the Chargers and 49ers. That's much better than the Patriots, who have an 83.3 percent success rate on PATs, the second-worst mark in the league.

And while McLaughlin has converted on a 50-yard field goal this season - something none of the Patriots' four kickers have been able to do - McLaughlin is also responsible for one of the worst misses in the NFL this season, a 47-yarder in overtime that would have given San Francisco a key division win over Seattle.

So is McLaughlin the answer? At the very least, he's a candidate for the Patriots to consider before Sunday's showdown against the Chiefs.

