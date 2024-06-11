Could 2025 LB commit Eli Lee be next Tommy Eichenberg, James Laurinaitis for Ohio State?

Walking through the Woody Hayes Athletic Center during his official visit June 7-9, linebacker Eli Lee, an Akron native, said he heard countless times from Ohio State players and coaches how “you’re just like Tommy (Eichenberg)” as a 6-foot-3, 230-pound middle linebacker.

But what sold Lee initially was who he said Ohio State linebackers coach James Laurinaitis compared him to.

“He kind of sees me as himself,” Lee said. “That’s what first of all sold me as I committed. He called me and my dad, and he’s like, ‘When I watch Eli, it’s literally like watching my high school film. He’s not crazy athletic, but he has really good instincts. He plays really hard, he gets to the ball. I’m really excited to coach him because it’ll be like coaching myself.’ ”

On his Ohio State official visit, Lee had a goal of beginning that process of becoming like Laurinaitis or Tommy Eichenberg.

Lee watched film with Laurinaitis, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and quality control coach Sam McGrath and took notes on specific calls and alignments to see what the Buckeyes expect of their middle linebacker.

“You have to make plays,” Lee said. “But they've got to know that it’s a team sport, so it’s kind of more so you have to be vocal, but honestly lead as (an) example. I mean, you've got their back, you've got to have your defense’s back especially (because) you’re the quarterback of the defense if you’re the (middle linebacker). They are relying on you.”

Lee, a three-star out of Archbishop Hoban High School and the No. 381 player in the country, committed to Ohio State in October as the class's first linebacker.

During his official visit, Lee said he got a better idea of what he’s getting into Ohio State.

Lee said he peppered player host Garrett Stover with questions throughout the weekend, learning from Stover, Payton Pierce, James Peoples and Julian Sayin about what his future position coaches will be like once he’s enrolled.

Hoban linebacker Eli Lee, left, stops Massillon quarterback Jalen Slaughter for a first-half loss during an OHSAA Division II state semifinal, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Akron.

But during his official visit, Lee said Knowles and Laurinaitis reminded him of how valuable he will be to the middle of the Buckeyes’ defense once he enrolls in January.

“They’re all in on me,” Lee said. "They really see me with a future there, which, obviously, I want to hear that. But I know I have to work toward it. And they’re already teaching me the stuff because they’re expecting me to come in and pretty much know it already.”

Eli Lee: 'We've got to have the number one class'

While Lee said he knows the leadership role a middle linebacker plays, he said it’s a role he’s already filled on the recruiting trail.

“We've got to have the number one class,” Lee said. “I want my own class to be stacked.”

Lee said four-star safety Faheem Delane “obviously really liked” his official visit. Delane announced his commitment to the Buckeyes Sunday. But Lee said four-star defensive lineman Trajen Odom was impressed as well.

“We’re his No. 1 now,” Lee said of Odom.

While Lee said his focus in 2025 is on four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn and four-star defensive end Justin Hill, a lot of his focus is also on 2026 and, specifically, on two of his Hoban teammates at Hoban in five-star cornerback Elbert Hill and four-star offensive tackle Sam Greer.

2026 five-star cornerback and Hoban teammate Elbert Hill, Eli Lee said, is his next target on the recruiting trail along with four-star offensive tackle Sam Greer.

Lee says his recruiting pitch changes from player to player. He has pitched Greer on Justin Frye, who Lee said he’s gotten to know “more than I ever thought,” and Hill on Tim Walton.

That approach, Lee said, is what helped Ohio State land 2025 four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford, a pitch Lee continues to use.

“I was telling (Alford), ‘You can’t possibly get a better linebackers coach in college than Laurinaitis,’ ” Lee said. “”He’s been through it all, he knows exactly what you need to do and he knows exactly how to get you to the next level and be good because he’s done it.’ ”

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Could Eli Lee as next great Ohio State in-state linebacker?