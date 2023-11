Could a 13-0 Florida State or the SEC be left out of the Playoff? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss College Football Playoff scenarios for the Seminoles, and how the SEC could be left without a team in the top four. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.