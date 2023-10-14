It's Cougs vs 'Cats

Oct. 14—There are no "gimmes" in the Pac-12.

Washington State knows that after falling to previously unranked UCLA last week in a league that already had seven ranked teams.

The No. 19 Cougars (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) know it going into a game against an Arizona team that is 3-3 but was just a couple plays away from defeating top-10 ranked Washington and USC the last two weeks.

Here's what to know heading into WSU's homecoming game against the Wildcats at 4 p.m. today (Pac-12 Networks) at Gesa Field:

"Most-improved team" in the league

A team like Arizona, which was a doormat in the league just two years ago when it went 1-11, can no longer be considered an easy win.

The Wildcats might not jump off the page in the stats department, but it took three overtimes for No. 9 USC and Heisman quarterback Caleb Williams to defeat them 43-41 on Oct. 7. The previous week was another thriller in a 31-24 loss to No. 7 Washington.

"Arizona to me is the most-improved team in the league," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "I've watched pretty much every team and I think it's evident and it's obvious. The last two results against top 10 teams are no fluke."

Dickert said Arizona's improvement starts at the O-line. WSU's defensive line is one of the strengths of its team, so that matchup could be one to watch.

Who will Arizona play at QB?

That's the question WSU wishes it knew the answer to.

The Cougars will face either their own former quarterback Jayden de Laura or freshman Noah Fifita.

Both have had great seasons thus far.

Fifita played great the last two games after de Laura suffered an ankle injury Sept. 23 against Stanford, but de Laura will get the start if he's "100% healthy."

Here's a comparison:

de Laura is 87-of-125 (69.6%) for 1,069 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions with 131 rushing yards (6.6 average) and three rushing scores.

Fifita is 60-of-82 (73%) for 604 yards, eight TDs and two interceptions.

"They're similar yet different," Dickert said. "Both can really throw the ball."

Fun fact

If de Laura is healthy enough to go, it could offer an emotional boost to his team.

It's the QB's first game at Gesa Field since leading WSU to a win against his new team, Arizona, 44-18 in 2021. Talk about an interesting coincidence.

WSU's Achilles heel continues to be rushing offense

The Cougars have had the same issue all season — they're struggling to run the ball.

WSU's 104.6 rushing yards per game rank 10th in the Pac-12 and the team managed just 12 rushing yards in its loss to UCLA.

It's a bit of a head-scratcher considering the talent of senior running back Nakia Watson and how vastly improved WSU's O-line has been in pass protection.

"I think we'll take that first and foremost as coaches: We've gotta want to run the ball," Dickert said. "There's gotta be an emphasis to it, there's gotta be a rhythm to it. But there's also gotta be a result base to it that comes from the players. I think it's a little bit of (a) confidence (thing) right now."

Odds and ends

Arizona owns a 27-19 lead in the all-time series, but WSU won the last three meetings and five of the last six going back to 2015. ... WSU is a 7.5-point favorite according to draftkings.com. ... WSU is 3-0 at home this season.

Quote of note

"They're a very good team with a very good offense. But I think it all starts with their defense. They play great defense. Coach Dickert does a great job with his defense and we have not done a great job against that defense the last two years." — Arizona coach Jedd Fisch on the Cougars.

Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2277, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.