Cougs shut out by Spartans

May 7—ELNORA — The North Daviess Cougars battled South Knox and the threat of heavy weather on Tuesday at Wayne Davis Field.

With winds gusting to near 25 mph, anything hit in the air was a cause for concern, along with potential for severe storms in the area.

ND was able to avoid the weather, unfortunately they couldn't avoid South Knox who was a 4-0 winner in the non-conference game.

The Cougars were limited to just three hits, but walks and hit batsmen played a part in the Spartans win on both sides.

"It's been the last few games that defensively we can play, pitching wasn't the best but wasn't the worst and we are a little banged up right now with injuries, but we've got no excuses. We've got to hit and it's been several games since we've had an earned run," said ND coach Joe Wilson.

"Landon Swartzentruber gave us some good innings. He didn't throw much after basketball, but I was pleased with that and we'll use that going forward."

South Knox threatened with two runners in the first and bases loaded in the second, but the game remained 0-0 with Zach Stoll on the mound.

The Cougs did have Swartzentruber and Cam Sassano reach on walks, but SK hurler Jacob Allen picked up three strikeouts and no runs materialized.

South Knox opened the third with two runs after a double from Maurice Benjamin. However, Stoll settled in and got the two final outs to leave two on and keep it at 2-0.

In the top of the fourth, the Spartans added two runs off a Tanner Holland single with two on to make it 4-0.

Swartzentruber got the Cougars their first hit in the bottom of the fourth, but a double play ended the inning and it stayed 4-0.

Swartzentruber came in to pitch in the top of the fifth and quickly got a 1-2-3 inning. Swartzentruber did not give up a run in his three innings of work, but ND went into the final half inning needing four runs. Sassano and Caleb Miller opened the seventh with singles however weren't able to score, ending the game at 4-0 and sent the Cougars to 7-7 for the year.

ND has a busy schedule this week with games with WRV, at North Central and then host Brown County coming up.