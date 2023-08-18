Cougs ready to pop 'the bubble'

Aug. 18—PULLMAN — In many ways, Washington State football's light, walk-through practice on Thursday was the complete opposite from the one it held Wednesday.

And it might've been the last of its kind for the Cougars.

It was a short, no-pads practice in the cool air-conditioned confines of the team's indoor practice facility known as "the bubble" — a far cry from the high-temperature and insanely physical outdoor evening practice the day prior.

"We just came off three hard days and last night was intense," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "It was long and very physical, which is exactly what it needed to be. This (one) is one of our mental Thursdays, so we wanted to rep that."

The light day is just what the Cougars needed at this point of fall camp, but it also marked another milestone — it might be the team's last practice in the bubble.

The university will soon begin construction on a new indoor practice facility, called the Taylor Sports Complex, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Sept. 9 — the day WSU hosts Wisconsin at Gesa Field.

The facility has been paid for via private donations and is expected to cost north of $25 million to complete.

The complex won't be ready in time for this season, but it's safe to say the Cougars are excited about it. The team took their last picture inside the bubble at the end of practice.

"We wanted to be the last team in this ugly godforsaken thing," Dickert joked. "We were like, 'If I could pop this thing as I walk out right now, I would.' We can't wait for Sept. 9 and the official ribbon cutting when they get going on this thing."

Three Cougs named to Polynesian College POY Award watch list

A trio of WSU offensive linemen were named to the 2023 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watch list, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Ma'ake Fifita and Esa Pole each garnered the recognition. The award is given to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian descent that epitomizes great ability and integrity.

Forty schools and 85 total players were represented on the list. Former Cougar defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa won the award in 2017.

Fa'amoe, of Pago Pago, American Samoa, moved from the defensive line to the offensive line last season and started the final seven games at right tackle.

Fifita, of Tongan ancestry, appeared in 10 games last season, including eight as a starter, six at right tackle and twice at right guard. The junior hails from Everett, Wash.

Pole, also a junior of Tongan decent, transferred to WSU from Chabot College, where he was an All-California first-team honoree in the junior college ranks. He hails from Hayward, Calif.

Odds and ends

Junior defensive back Tanner Moku is out with a "non-football injury with his foot" and will likely miss the first game of the season. ... Sophomore defensive back Jackson Lataimua is expected to miss about a week of practice with an undisclosed injury. ... The team this week started using "guardian caps," which are puffy caps that go on top of football helmets to provide extra padding and help decrease the chance of a head injury. Dickert said the team has not had any concussions so far in fall camp. ... The team celebrated birthdays for 18-year-old freshmen defensive linemen Khalil Laufau and Ansel Din-Mbuh. ... The Cougars will hold their second scrimmage at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field.

