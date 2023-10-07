Cougs primed for UCLA

Oct. 7—It'll be Washington State's first road game in 34 days when it faces UCLA today at the Rose Bowl, but for 38 Cougars it might as well be another home game.

About a third of the team hails from the Golden State, many of those from around the Los Angeles area where No. 13 WSU (4-0, 1-0) will play the Bruins (3-1, 0-1) at noon today (Pac-12 Networks) in Pasadena in one of the most-storied stadiums in college football.

"I used to grow up going to the Rose Bowl," said WSU junior Kyle Williams, who hails from Inglewood, Calif., in the LA area. "Family friend Jordan Lasley played at UCLA so I used to always go to his games. And it's fun being back there in that environment, having my mom, my nieces and nephew be able to see me for the first time.

"So it's just fun (that) I get to put on a show back home."

That familiarity for some of the players could give an extra boost to a team facing its first Power Five road test of the season. WSU's only other road game was a 50-24 victory against Colorado State in its season opener.

Why WSU will win

WSU's rushing game hasn't proven to be reliable so far this season and the Bruins allow just 77.8 yards per game on the ground.

They're stingy through the air as well (186 yards per game), but that's where the Cougars have shined the most this season.

Look for wide receivers Josh Kelly (336 receiving yards, five TDs), Williams (302 yards, four TDs) and Carlos Hernandez (147 yards) to have a big game back in their home state.

If just one of those three has a monster performance, it might be enough for the Cougars to get past the Bruins.

"We need to play with a competitive edge," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "There's no doubt about the way this team needs to play, especially coming off a bye week."

Why UCLA will win

The Bruins must force WSU quarterback Cam Ward to make mistakes.

So far this season, no team has been able to get Ward out of rhythm, even when the Cougars' run game has struggled.

Ward has thrown 141 passes without an interception. Against the two best defenses WSU has faced — Wisconsin and Oregon State — the junior passed for a combined 612 yards and six touchdowns.

But he hasn't yet played a front seven like UCLA's. The Bruins' defense held No. 18 Utah to just 219 total yards in its most recent game, a 14-7 loss.

Getting good performances from players like defensive end Laiatu Latu (four sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss) will be pivotal for UCLA.

"It'll be a big challenge," Dickert said. "I think their defensive front seven is the core of their team."

Odds and ends

The conference foes have met just three times in the last 11 years with WSU owning a 2-1 edge but UCLA earning the last win, a 67-63 victory in 2019 in Pullman. ... UCLA is a 3-point favorite according to sportsline.com. ... UCLA leads the all-time series 41-20-1. ... WSU is 4-0 for the first time since 2017.

Quote of note

"I have not seen a bigger, longer defense in a long time. These guys are long and ... are attacking and they're playing tremendously on that side of the ball." — WSU coach Jake Dickert on the UCLA defense

Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2277, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.