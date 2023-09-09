Cougs primed to face No. 19 Wisconsin as WSU announces legal steps against Pac-12

Sep. 9—Another big football game, another distraction heading into gameday for Washington State.

The day before WSU hosts No. 19 Wisconsin in arguably its biggest nonconference home game in two decades, it was announced Friday that WSU and Oregon State are taking legal action against the Pac-12 Conference.

Meanwhile, WSU coach Jake Dickert and the Cougars will try to drown out the noise and upset the Badgers for the second straight season at 4:30 p.m. today (ABC) at Gesa Field in Pullman.

Here's a look at the legal moves as well as keys for WSU and Wisconsin in today's showdown.

Legal action

WSU and OSU, the last two members of the Pac-12 beyond this year, began legal action to "confirm the governance structure of the conference, gain access to business information and protect the conference's assets," the school said in a release.

The two schools hope to stop the 10 departing schools from meeting and taking further action on the Pac'12's future, using a conference bylaw that prevents members from participating in the the board of directors after they give notice of withdrawal from the league.

This action hints WSU and OSU may want to keep the Pac-12 name or keep some affiliation with the conference when the schools make their future conference alignment steps.

"We owe it to our student-athletes, coaches and fans to do everything in our power to protect the Pac-12 Conference and explore all future options," WSU President Kirk Schulz said in a news release. "WSU and OSU are working in lockstep to identify the best path forward.

"The future of the Pac-12 must be determined by the remaining members, not by those who are leaving."

Key to the game: Stopping and starting the run

If today's game boiled down to one key, it would come down to the run game for both teams.

Over the years, the Badgers are known for one thing more than anything else — a physical running style that bludgeons opponents into submission.

On the flip side, the Cougars have been known as one of the nation's most prolific passing teams for more than a decade.

It couldn't be more of a clash of styles.

Wisconsin racked up 323 rushing yards in its 38-17 season-opening win against Buffalo behind a lethal one-two punch at running back.

Senior Chez Mellusi tallied 157 yards and two touchdowns while All-American running back Braelon Allen had 141 yards and two more scores.

"I don't get to see everybody, but I don't know if there's a better two tailbacks on the same team in the country than what Wisconsin has," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "These guys can really play."

Stopping those two will be a major test for WSU's two new starting linebackers, Devin Richardson and Kyle Thornton, who combined for 20 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in WSU's opener against Colorado State.

On the WSU side, running back Nakia Watson — a former Wisconsin Badger — was the hero in last year's matchup between the two teams.

In that 17-14 WSU win in Madison, Watson scored both Cougar touchdowns, including a 31-yard go-ahead TD reception in which he pirouetted away from a would-be tackler.

But Watson had just 15 yards on seven carries (2.1 average) in WSU's Week 1 game against the Rams.

As a team, the Cougars had just 90 yards and a 2.4 average against CSU — numbers that might not cut it if WSU is going to upset Wisconsin again.

"We have to be able to run the ball more efficiently than we did last week," Dickert said. "I would say that's probably the biggest takeaway on offense is we have to be able to move people and we have to play fast and aggressive."

Odds and ends

Wisconsin is a six-point favorite according to draftkings.com. ... A Wisconsin native, WSU coach Jake Dickert grew up idolizing Badger great Ron Dayne. He and his dad at times would sneak onto the field after games at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc. ... Today's game is WSU's first home game on ABC since a 28-25 Apple Cup win in 2004. ... Wisconsin leads the all-time series 2-1. ... The Badgers have won 51 consecutive games when rushing for 300-plus yards — a streak they continued last week in their opener. ... The game will be the first road game for new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell, formerly the head coach at Cincinnati.

