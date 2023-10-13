Cougs await de Laura's homecoming

Oct. 13—Saturday's game isn't just homecoming for the Washington State faithful, it's also a return to the Palouse for one of the team's former heroes — only this time he returns as the villain.

The catch?

The star transfer might not even see the field when Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) kicks off against WSU (4-1, 1-1) at 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks) at Gesa Field.

Jayden de Laura stitched his name into WSU lore forever as a freshman in 2021 when he infamously planted the Cougar flag, Ol' Crimson, on the Washington Husky logo at midfield after leading the Cougars to their first Apple Cup victory in eight years in Seattle.

Then he decided to leave the program.

De Laura, the 2021 Pac-12 freshman of the year, jumped ship for Arizona following the '21 season.

He added more heat to the burn when he said an ambiguous "it's personal" before the WSU-Arizona game last season.

Then he fell flat on his face.

WSU won that game 31-20, intercepting de Laura four times, including a 35-yard pick six by Derrick Langford that put the Cougs up 31-6 in the second half.

De Laura went on to have a great season, earning Pac-12 honorable mention honors after throwing for 3,685 yards (14th in the NCAA) and 25 touchdowns.

But this season, he's found some competition at the position.

After the junior suffered an ankle injury Sept. 23 against Stanford, freshman quarterback Noah Fifita was thrust into the starting lineup and he performed admirably against two top-10 teams.

In narrow losses to No. 7 Washington and No. 9 USC, Fifita passed for a combined 535 yards, eight touchdowns and just two interceptions.

"I don't know how you don't play the young guy," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "This guy has been as efficient and effective as anybody in the country the last two weeks. He is operating the offense at a really high level."

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said de Laura will get the start against the Cougars if he's 100% healthy. Whether or not de Laura is fully healthy, or if that's even true, remains to be seen.

It makes sense the Wildcats would want to go with a QB as experienced and explosive as de Laura, but Fifita has given Fisch something to think about.

On the season, de Laura is 87-of-125 (69.6%) for 1,069 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 131 rushing yards (6.6 average) and three rushing scores.

Fifita is 60-of-82 (73%) for 604 yards, eight TDs, two picks, but is less of a rushing threat. His stats also mostly came against Arizona's two toughest opponents.

While the Cougars play a guessing game on who will be behind center Saturday, they have to prepare for both options. They might not know who it will be until after the Wildcats come out of the tunnel Saturday afternoon.

"They're two very talented players," Dickert said on his weekly radio show. "I think we're well aware of what Jayden can do and then the new player, Fifita, is just playing at an elite level and has been very efficient against really good competition."

Said Fisch, "(Fifita) definitely has continued to improve, continued to show why he is what he is, why we brought him in, why we thought 1,000% he was going to be a great player for us in our program."

