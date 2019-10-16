Tom Coughlin vows to “compete this season for a division title” after Jalen Ramsey trade

Despite trading one of their best players, the Jaguars are still in win-now mode, according to front office boss Tom Coughlin.

Coughlin released a statement today insisting that the Jaguars plan to compete this year, even though they just traded Jalen Ramsey to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick, which is the kind of move a team usually makes when it’s prioritizing building for the future.

“Given the situation with Jalen, we made this decision based on what we thought is in the best interest of the Jacksonville Jaguars, for this season and well into the future,” Coughlin said. “We feel the trade that we struck with the Rams gives us great value for the next two drafts, and we remain very confident that our team today will compete this season for a division title. Jalen was a productive player, but the time came to move on and we wish him and his family the best in Los Angeles.”

It became clear early this season that Ramsey was not seeing eye-to-eye with head coach Doug Marrone, and Coughlin surely took Marrone’s side in the matter. Jaguars owner Shad Khan, however, wanted to keep Ramsey.

In the end, Coughlin and Marrone got what they wanted: A major haul of future draft picks, and no more headaches with Ramsey. That may make them better in the long run, but it leaves little hope of catching the Texans and Colts in the AFC South this year, despite Coughlin’s optimism.