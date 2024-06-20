Coughlan leaves as Newport seek 'different direction'

Graham Coughlan took over at Newport following the sacking of James Rowberry in October 2022 [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Newport County have confirmed manager Graham Coughlan has left his role, with the League Two club saying they want to move in a “different direction”.

Coughlan, 49, leaves Rodney Parade after 20-months in charge, most recently leading them to 18th.

Chairman Huw Jenkins said: “I have total respect for Graham and found this decision particularly difficult to make considering all the hard work he has put in to help stabilise the club over the last 18 months.

“It goes without saying that I wish Graham every success in his future managerial career.

“However, moving forward I must take the club and the team in a different direction and stay true to my own beliefs which I feel over time will bring sustained success to Newport County and hopefully change the club’s outlook for many years ahead.’’