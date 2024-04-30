Cougars win two games in KCAC Tournament

Apr. 29—Somerset Christian competed in the KCAC Tournament over the weekend, managing to win two games before bowing out.

First taking on Whitefield Academy on Friday, the Cougars overcame an early 2-1 disadvantage and rode a strong pitching performance from Gavin Lewis to a 6-3 win. Isaiah Hensley led the way with two RBI's, with Shadrach Barnett, Jackson Case and Austin Doan all adding a single RBI apiece. Doan, Hensley and Case each had a stolen base, while Hensley added a home run. Lewis went six and one-third innings on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits with six walks and 14 strikeouts. Hensley earned the win, closing out the game by allowing no hits and striking out one.

In their first game on Saturday, Somerset Christian took out the Eagles of Portland Christian 15-4 in six innings of action. Case led the way with three RBI's and a home run, while Hensley and Doan each had two RBI's. Barnett had three stolen bases, Hensley, Case and Emory Whitescarver each added two and Conrad Martin, Lewis and Tristan Ruble each had one apiece. Case drew the start on the mound and went four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Barnett earned the win, going two innings and allowing just one hit with one walk and three strikeouts. Portland Christian was led by junior Parker Price with two RBI's.

The Cougars couldn't overcome an early four-run deficit in their last game, as Highlands Latin defeated them 8-1. Lewis had the lone RBI for Somerset Christian, with Barnett and Case also earning hits. Barnett also had two stolen bases. Hensley had the loss on the mound, going six innings and allowing eight runs on 14 hits with two walks and one strikeout. Highlands Latin was led by senior Daniel Sweeney with two RBI's and a home run.

Somerset Christian's record now sits at 7-13 and the Cougars will be in action again on Friday as they play a doubleheader at Leslie County.

