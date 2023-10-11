Cougars will try to contain TCU’s powerful rushing attack without their star linebacker

TCU running back Emani Bailey (9) walks off the field after a college football game against Colorado on Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. | LM Otero, Associated Press

BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said Tuesday that TCU’s Emani Bailey will be one of the best running backs the Cougars face all year when the former Mountain West Conference powers collide Saturday in Fort Worth for the first time since a 38-28 Frogs win in 2011.

“Their running back, No. 9, is phenomenal,” Hill said.

Moments later, Hill acknowledged that BYU will “probably” be without its leading tackler, linebacker Ben Bywater, who sustained a shoulder injury in the Cougars’ 38-27 loss to Kansas on Sept. 23.

It certainly doesn’t sound like a formula for success for the 4-1 Cougars, who are No. 82 in the country in rushing defense, allowing 152.4 yards per game. Opponents are getting 4.38 yards per carry against BYU.

Throw in the fact that redshirt freshman Josh Hoover will be making his first college start at quarterback for 3-3 TCU, filling in for the injured Chandler Morris, and it appears the Cougars better be ready for a healthy dose of Bailey.

The 5-foot-9, 207-pound junior from Denton, Texas, who transferred to TCU after two seasons at Louisiana is fourth in the nation in rushing yards, with 690.

Hill said if Bywater can’t go, redshirt freshman Harrison Taggart, a transfer from Oregon by way of Utah prep power Corner Canyon, will get his second start at middle linebacker. Taggart had 10 tackles in BYU’s 35-27 win over Cincinnati on Sept. 29.

Bywater said in a radio interview with KSL’s “Sports Zone” that he expects to play, but Hill said the ever-optimistic Bywater is doubtful for Saturday.

“Ben probably won’t play, although he is getting closer each game,” Hill said. “Isaiah Glasker (a backup LB) looks like he’s got a chance to be back.”

Hill also said that projected starting safety Talan Alfrey, who sustained a shoulder and/or collarbone injury in fall camp, isn’t quite ready yet to return to the lineup.

Walk-ons Ethan Slade, Tanner Wall and Crew Wakley have admirably manned BYU’s safety positions the past few games with the injuries suffered by Alfrey and Micah Harper (season-ending ACL tear) and the benching of senior Malik Moore.

While Taggart made a successful debut, the Cougars also have four-star recruit linebacker Siale Esera waiting in the wings. The Timpview High star said Tuesday he’s fully recovered from the MCL sprain he suffered in fall camp and is ready to contribute if called upon.

“If they need me, I will be ready. That’s kind of my mindset going forward,” said Esera, one of the gems of BYU’s 2023 recruiting class. “Just making sure that I have prepared myself to the best of my ability. If they call on me, I am ready to play on the field.”

As for Taggart, who was also a four-star prospect, in some circles, out of high school, Hill said the second-year player played well against the Bearcats.

“I thought he did a lot of good things. His speed shows up, his physicality shows up. And he is one of those players that is only going to get better as he gets more reps,” Hill said.

While Bailey could theoretically get 25 or more carries as the Frogs attempt to play keepaway from Kedon Slovis and BYU’s explosive offense, he’s not TCU’s only weapon, Hill said.

“Well, I love their athleticism on the edge,” he said. “Their wideouts are big and athletic. … The O-line looks big. And when they are on it, they can be super explosive. This is an offense that put up tons and tons of points and played for a national championship last year. So we gotta do a great job.”

Because BYU had a bye last week, Hill acknowledged that it was “deep in our preparation” for Morris, who is more of a dual-threat QB than Hoover, who might be a better passer but lacks Morris’ nimbleness.

“The reality is we gotta be ready to play whoever is in there at quarterback,” Hill said. “I thought the backup came in and showed some poise and did some good things at the end of the Iowa State game.”

Hill said teams often rally around a backup QB and teammates elevate their games to compensate for the perceived lack of firepower.

“We gotta expect that TCU’s best offense is going to be out there on the field on Saturday,” Hill said. “… I don’t see the game plan changing drastically with the new quarterback.”

Cornerback Kamden Garrett said BYU’s defense plans to “keep our foot on the gas pedal” and not let up, a trait that has led to some inconsistency the past three games against Power Five foes.

“TCU is a big, fast, physical team, assignment-sound,” Garrett said. “They are a good football team. They just went to the championship game a year ago, so we gotta prepare hard.”

Garrett, who transferred in from Weber State, said even TCU’s linemen are fast.

“I mean, everybody in the Big 12 is fast,” he added. “They are fast. We are fast. .. So we will be prepared.”

Having last week off from a game allowed the BYU coaching staff to do some self-scouting and analyze what has worked, and hasn’t worked, in all three phases of the game.

What were Hill’s main takeaways?

Cougars on the air

BYU (1-1, 4-1)

at TCU (1-2, 3-3)

Oct. 14, 1:30 p.m. MDT

Amon G. Carter Stadium

(Capacity: 50,000)

TV: ESPN

Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM

“Right now we are too hot and cold on defense. There are times we look phenomenal,” he said, alluding to the second half against Arkansas and first half against Kansas.

“And then there are times we look like we are struggling more than we should. I think a lot of that just comes down to being assignment-sound, making sure we are doing our individual jobs.”

Hill said opponents have capitalized on the Cougars’ mistakes, but haven’t found common areas to attack, even with the injuries in the linebackers corps and defensive backfield.

“I don’t see anything in the scheme where offenses are getting the heartbeat based on what we are calling,” he said.