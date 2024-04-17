Cougars sweep Miners in doubleheader

Apr. 16—BELFIELD, N.D. — Heart River secured their first region win against a competitive Beulah team on Monday, April 17, on their home field. The doubleheader victory commenced with a robust 9-5 ballgame, concluding with a stingy 4-2 five-inning match.

In game one, the Miners' six errors proved to be a significant difference between the two sides. Despite both teams amassing 8 hits each and experiencing multiple-run innings, the victor remained uncertain until the final putout.

Avery Cole took the mound for Beulah, allowing 8 hits and 3 walks, but none of the 9 runs were earned. Luke Obrigewitsch manned the hill for all seven defensive innings for Heart River, conceding 8 hits, 4 walks, and 5 earned runs. The defense operated cohesively, leaving 10 runners on base while committing zero errors.

Brayden Kastrow, Jordan Koppinger, and T Lefor recorded doubles in the game. Kastrow led his team with 3 RBIs, while Evan Walter contributed with a 2-RBI single.

In the second game, hits were hard to come by, with only 3 hits in the entire contest.

At the bottom of the second inning, the Cougars saw 4 runners cross home plate off of two sacrifice flies. Mason Kessel and Trystan Stevens collected the RBIs, driving in Evan Walter, Kastrow, Stevens, and Connor Honeyman.

Beulah didn't score until the top of the fifth and final inning, with Jack Skalsky launching a long ball that sent him and his teammate Tanner Brewster home. Brewster had reached base on balls.

The mound saw action from three pitchers for both sides. Heart River started with Kastrow pitching until relieved by Honeyman in the third inning, and the final inning was closed out by Walter. Kastrow recorded 3 strikeouts, allowed 4 walks, Honeyman allowed one hit, and Walter had a walk and a strikeout.

The Miners utilized Brewster, Andrew Soine, and Braylen Schirado on the mound, collectively amassing 2 strikeouts, 2 walks, and 2 hits.

The Cougars' victory will provide momentum as they progress through the Region 8 regular season. On this occasion, they showcased their capabilities in both hitting and defending a lead.