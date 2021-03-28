Cougars strike down Syracuse to advance to Elite 8
Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek recaps Houston's victory over Syracuse en route to their first regional final appearance in 37 years.
The No. 2 seeded Houston Cougars limited Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim to 12 points, walking away with a 62-46 win Saturday and for spot in Elite Eight.
The nightcap of Saturday's Sweet 16 actions provides the best-upset potential of the day between Syracuse and Houston, but will it happen? (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
With so much action going on Saturday, USA TODAY Sports is breaking down all the results and how they affect the women's and men's brackets.
Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer after catching an inbounds pass from the opposite end of the court and the Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-98 on Saturday night. Barnes finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox had 36 points and six assists, and Richaun Holmes added 10 points and 14 rebounds.
With 28 games left in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Thunder have shut down veteran center Al Horford, the team announced on Saturday. The Thunder have been deliberate about sitting Horford throughout the season. In nights of back-to-back games, Horford had sat in at least one every time this season, and these days off have increased since the All-Star break, during which he has played four of the eight games entering Saturday. General manager Sam Presti has told Horford’s agent that the team will work to find a trade destination “that fits better with this stage of his career, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted
Houston’s defense locked down on surging Buddy Boeheim, helping the Cougars beat Syracuse 62-46 on Saturday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Vicente Luque submitted former champion Tyron Woodley in the first round of their co-main event bout at UFC 260.
Here come the Cougars.
More history is being written in a March Madness that's already seen a record number of upsets and double-digit seeds advancing to the second weekend.
There were plenty of nervous moments for a bettor who cashed a huge parlay win.
With one of the greatest skates of his career, Chen became the first U.S. skater to win three consecutive world titles since Scott Hamilton won his third of four straight in 1983.
Howard Schnellenberger was a pipe smoker with a push-broom mustache and gruff baritone, and he paired his grandiloquent manner with grandiose visions for football at Miami, Louisville and Florida Atlantic that caused snickers.
Francis Ngannou wowed the mixed martial arts community with an incredible performance at UFC 260, knocking out Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC heavyweight championship. But as Ngannou shined in the main event Saturday night, a superfight with Jon Jones looms. “Bones” relinquished the light heavyweight championship in 2020 with intentions to move up to heavyweight and challenge for the UFC heavyweight championship. UFC president Dana White said multiple times that Jones would face the winner of Ngannou vs. Miocic and now that a victor has emerged, the buzz surrounding this potential superfight is palpable. Jones almost immediately reacted to Ngannou’s knockout victory by encouraging the UFC to give him a hefty paycheck to fight for the heavyweight belt. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376026372607373317?s=20 Dana White quickly responded to Jones’ Twitter call at the UFC 260 post-fight press conference. “If I’m Jon Jones and I’m sitting at home watching this fight, I start [thinking of] moving to 185,” White said. White also gave his take on what Jones meant by his tweet. “I can sit here all day and tell you what ‘show me the money’ means,” White said. “You can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?” Jones then answered White’s seemingly facetious recommendation to drop down to the middleweight division. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376031643450765317?s=20 White was then made aware of the previously mentioned tweet at the post-fight press conference and responded again to Jones. “I like it, that sounds serious then Jon,” he said. White then doubled down. “Call Hunter [Campbell] right now,” he said. “We can make that fight tonight, Jon. Call Hunter right now.” White then claimed Derrick Lewis is the fight to make, appearing to not believe Jones is truly willing to step into the octagon with the new heavyweight king. “Derrick Lewis is the fight to make. But if Jon Jones really wants that fight? Listen, it’s one thing to go out and tweet and say you want it,” White said. “Do you want the fight? I promise you, we can call Derrick Lewis or one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he’s gotta do is call and do it. Like I said, it’s easy to say you want the fight.” Jones then fired off a series of tweets, taking exception to White’s comments and asserting that he does want the title shot against Ngannou. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376038574861086726?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376039045264859140?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041516406202369?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041607711973377?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376042155387457539?s=20 With all of this transpiring just minutes after Ngannou’s coronation as the new king of the heavyweight division, the developments at heavyweight within the next few days or weeks should be very interesting. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet UFC 260 Scrum: Dana questions whether Jon Jones really wants to fight Francis Ngannou (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The final, emphatic punch from the top opened a new era in the UFC’s heavyweight division, providing it with the charismatic KO artist that has always proven so popular.
At UFC 260, Francis Ngannou exacted his revenge when he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the pay-per-view main event to become champion.
Lawrence likely won't have to worry about Wilson passing him in the 2021 NFL draft. So why not throw some praise Wilson's way for his stunning pro-day throw?
Dana White says talk is one thing, but action is another. The action Jon Jones needs to take if he wants the Francis Ngannou fight is to pick up the phone.