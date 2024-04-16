Cougars run wild at Dorsey Reirdon Invitational

Apr. 16—The Ada High School boys track team ran away with the championship at the 2024 Dorsey Reirdon Invitational it hosted last Friday.

The Cougars piled up 134 points to win the title with Sulphur settling for runner-up with 113.5. Plainview was third at 106, Shawnee finished fourth at 63.6 and Bishop McGuiness landed in the fifth spot at 62.

The Byng Pirates finished seventh with 42 points.

Plainview dominated the girls' portion of the meet, winning the title with 157 points. Durant followed at 96 and Noble finished third at 81.

Ada netted a sixth-place finish with 46.5 points followed by Sulphur at 43 and the Byng Lady Pirates at 41.

The Ada boys are now headed to the North Rock Creek Invitational on Friday and the Lady Cougars are scheduled to compete at the Ardmore Invitational on Friday.

The Byng teams return to action April 20 at the Lake Country Conference meet in Sulphur.

BOYS

Ada senior Xander Rhynes continued his dominance in the 400-meter dash, winning the gold medal with a time of 49.15. Elijah Green of Classen SAS was second at 49.43 and Aiden Sager finished third at 51.93.

True Cooper of Byng was fourth at 52.48 (a new school record), Ada's Lakievin Richardson was sixth at 53.77 and teammate Jordan Brown was seventh at 54.79. Austin Smith of Ada landed in the ninth spot at 55.21.

A couple of Ada throwers also brought home gold medals.

Senior Fisher Marr won the Shot Put with a heave of 46'-02.5". Justin Gilliam of Sulphur was runner-up at 46' even and Nick House of Bishop McGuiness placed third at 45'-3.25".

Ada's Dawson Matthews placed fifth with a throw of 44'-01.5" and teammate JB Coyle recorded a Top 10 finish, landing in the eighth spot at 39'-03.5".

In the Discus Throw, Ada junior Gavin Gunter won the championship with a throw of 176' even. Matthews was second with a toss of 152'-08" and Gilliam finished third a 132'-04".

The Ada pair of JB Coyle and Cord Coffee also finished in the Top 10. Coyle was seventh at 122'-08" and Coffee was ninth at 111'-08".

Ada senior Carter Colombe won the high jump with a leap of 6'-08". Andrew Elder of Bishop McGuinness and Nate Standridge of Noble followed with identical jumps of 6"-02".

Tremain Gray of Ada finished seven at 5'-08 and both AHS competitors TJ James and Antwon Hayden turned in jumps of 5'-06" for 10th place.

Two Ada relay teams captured gold medals.

The Cougars were the top finishers in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:28.59. The group included Camariee Richardson, Gavin Hamilton, Chauncy Conway and Xander Rhynes. Sulphur finished second at 1:29.49 and Plainview was third at 1:31.14.

In the 4x400-meter relay, the Ada quartet of Camariee Richardson, Gavin Hamilton, Lakievin Richardson and Xander Rhynes won the race with a time of 3:26.02. Shawnee was runner-up at 3:35.25 and Sulphur finished third at 3:37.49.

Ada's 4x100 entry finished second with a time of 43.15. That group includes Rhynes, Lakievin Richardson, Gavin Hamilton and Chauncy Conway. Sulphur finished first in the tight race at 43.05 and Plainview was third at 43.78.

The Byng 4x800-meter team of True Cooper, Blaise Manuel, Jackson Prather and Aiden Evans finished second with a time of 8:27.23. Sulphur won the race at 8:26.38. Ada's team consisting of Austin Smith, Jake Bohannon, Case Stafford and Shawn Walker finished seventh in 8:51.77.

Conway finished third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.12. Jayden Hutson of Plainview won that race in 22.54 and Aaron Underwood of Classen SAS was runner-up at 22.84. Mason Carter of Byng finished sixth with a time of 23.49.

Former Ada High School speedster Damontre Patterson — who now competes for Sulphur — won the 100-meter dash in 10.73. Jayden Hutson of Plainview was second at 11.18 and Mason Carter of Byng finished third at 11.21.

Ada's Chauncy Conway was fourth with a time of 11.38.

The Cougars had three athletes finish in the Top 6 in the Long Jump. Caron Richardson led the way with a leap of 21'-02" and finished second. Fisher Marr finished fifth with a jump of 19'-03.75" and Canaan Parker was sixth at 19'-03.25".

Sulphur's Brytan Gaddy won the event with a jump of 22'-03".

In the Pole Vault, Ada's Jonathan Rooker finished third with a jump of 11' even. Keifer Landes and Traydn Rakestraw of Shawnee tied for first with identical jumps of 11'-06".

Two Byng athletes had strong finishes in the 1600-meter run. Aiden Evans finished third at 4:39.28 and Dax Frazier was sixth at 4:50.42. Jonathan Garcia of Plainview won the race in 4:36.43.

Frazier finished second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:22.69. Elijah Morris of Classen SAS won the gold medal in 10:21.14.

GIRLS

The Lady Cougars dominated the throwing events.

In the Discus Throw, senior Aby Gutierrez won the gold medal with a toss of 118'-05" and teammate Tyley Dotson was second at 109'-02". Teammate Aliyah Marshall was fourth with a toss of 104'-01" and Gracey Dotson finished ninth at 92'-03".

Tyley Dotson won the Shot Put competition for the Lady Cougars with a heave of 43'-06.50". Sister Gracey Dotson was second at 37'-10.50". Ada also finished fifth, sixth and seventh. Aby Gutierrez was fifth with a toss of 31'-07.00", Ava Campos followed at 31"-00.50" and Aliyah Marshal was next at 30'-07.00".

Treston Brown of Byng slipped into the ninth spot with a throw of 29'-10.00".

Freshman Bella Holcomb had solid showings in both the 400-meter dash and the High Jump. She finished fifth in the High Jump with a leap of 4'-08". In the 400-meter dash, Holcomb finished sixth at 1:05.41. Amira Woods of Durant sped to the gold medal in 58.25.

In the 100-meter dash, Haley Ellison of Byng finished sixth with a time of 13.50. She also finished sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.14. BHS teammate Hannah Wort was 10th at 28.92.

Byng had four runners finish in the Top 10 of the 1600-meter run. Ava Thompson finished third with a time of 5:42.13; Brylee Baird finished fourth at 5:43.61; Cadence Carlos finished fourth at 5:54.29; and Blakely Miller was sixth at 5:59.34. Brooklyn Ross of Byng landed in the 11th spot at 6:14.59.

Ava Thompson won the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:09.83. Emma Nabors of Noble was second in 13:35.18 and Alessandra Grella of Bishop McGuinness finished third at 13:43.34.

The Byng team of Brylee Baird, Cadence Carlos, Ava Thompson and Blakely Miller finished second in the 4x800-meter relay in a time of 10:11.45. Plainview captured the gold in 10:00.09.