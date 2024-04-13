Cougars run away from Sooners to even series

Apr. 12—It's been a long time since Oklahoma faced a deficit that seemed insurmountable.

That's exactly what it faced in the bottom of the seventh inning against BYU on Friday night. Having dropped two of their last three Big 12 games, the Sooners trailed 9-4 with just three outs remaining.

Kinzie Hansen led off the inning with a single and Alynah Torres got a ball to drop in centerfield to put another runner aboard. However, a fly ball to right field sealed their fate.

Having knocked off the reigning champs, 9-4, BYU's team rushed out of the dugout and celebrated near home plate at Love's Field.

For Oklahoma, it was the third loss in the last four conference games.

The Cougars scored in each of the first five innings. In the fifth, they had runners on the corners with two outs in a tie game.

Maddie Uddall attempted to steal second and beat the tag as Lauren Flanders stole home. After a walk, Keila Kamoku hit a single up the middle to give the Cougars a two-run cushion.

The Sooners got a runner on base to lead off every inning, but only scored runs in the third and fourth. They had two runners on in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings and left both stranded.

BYU's offense picked back up in the seventh with a leadoff single. Three batters later, Hailey Morrow lined out to Oklahoma pitcher Karlie Keeney.

Keeney tried to turn a double play with a throw to first base, but it went past Cydney Sanders allowing a run to score.

Sisters Ailana and Aleia Agbayani got back to back hits to extend the Cougars' lead to five.

BYU finished with 11 hits, which are the most hits the Sooners have allowed in any game this season — one more than they allowed in their loss to Louisiana. Oklahoma had eight hits and were walked five times, but were 3-21 batting with runners on.

Hansen went 3-4 at the plate with one RBI. Rylie Boone had two hits in four plate appearances and scored a run.

The loss came just a few hours after another stunning result in the northern half of the state.

Oklahoma State, who entered the game one game back from the Sooners in the Big 12 standings, fell to Iowa State at home, 2-0, on Friday. The Sooners will remain in the top spot in the standings at 14-3 in conference play.

Oklahoma has now dropped four games in a season for the first time since 2021. Between 2022 and 2023, the Sooners lost four games total.

Up Next

The Sooners are once again heading into a decisive Game 3 on Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+.