Cougars overcome deficit in victory over Lynn Camp

May 16—Somerset Christian, entering a final two-game home stand to conclude the regular season, was hopeful to snap a five-game skid with Lynn Camp coming to town. The Cougars were down by seven runs after the top of the first, but persevered and defeated the Wildcats 18-9 after scoring a ridiculous 11 runs in the fifth.

Jackson Case led the way with five RBI's in the contest, while Isaiah Hensley added three RBI's and a home run. Conrad Martin had two RBI's in the win, with Shadrach Barnett, Gavin Lewis, Austin Doan, Trey Hogan and Tristan Ruble adding one RBI apiece. Hensley and Barnett had three stolen bases apiece, with Doan and Martin adding two and the trio of Case, Ruble and Justin Knuckles each adding one. Barnett started the game on the mound and went one-third of an inning, allowing seven runs on three hits with six walks and one strikeout. Barnett pitched the remaining four and two-third innings and earned the win, allowing two runs on one hit with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Somerset Christian improves to 8-17 and will finish off the regular season with a home game against Model on Thursday. Their postseason run will begin on Monday against Wayne County in the 48th District Tournament at Southwestern.

