Cougars' losing streak continues with loss to McCreary

Apr. 16—Playing for the first time in a week, the Cougars were hoping that their home field would be the remedy for a five-game skid heading into Monday's district clash against a surprising 12-3 McCreary Central squad. Unfortunately, Somerset Christian couldn't find their offense in this one and although their defense and pitching performed admirably after giving up nine runs in the first, the Cougars eventually fell to the Raiders 14-0 in five innings.

Shadrach Barnett, Isaiah Hensley and Austin Doan each had a hit apiece for the Cougars, with Hensley adding a stolen base. Gavin Lewis earned the loss on the mound, going four innings and allowing 12 runs on six hits with eight walks and four strikeouts. Barnett pitched the final inning, allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts. McCreary Central was led by two RBI's apiece from four different batters.

Somerset Christian falls to 3-8 and will be back on the road for the next week, taking on McCreary Central on Tuesday before traveling to Bluegrass United Home School on Thursday.