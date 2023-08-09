Cougars look to build good habits

Aug. 9—PULLMAN — Four days out from the first scrimmage of fall practice and 25 days out from the season opener against Colorado State, the Washington State football team is still working out some kinks.

It was the first day in full pads on Tuesday. There was some jawing and, in coach Jake Dickert's words, "chippiness" that happened on the field the third-year coach had to correct.

"Emotional control is really important in the game of football," Dickert said. "Because a lot of good things, a lot of bad things, a lot of tough things — refs, missed calls — there's a lot of situations that you have to have emotional control. We talk about it — if you don't control your own emotions, something else or someone else will ... And I understand chippiness and a couple little scuffles, but when we can't get plays run, that's not what we're out here to do."

Here are some more highlights from Tuesday's practice.

Injury updates

Starting defensive back Sam Lockett III was out on Tuesday with a broken hand he sustained in an undisclosed off-the-field situation. There's no timetable for his return, but Dickert said the team hopes to have him back "sooner than later."

Running back Dylan Paine is another player still out with an injury. The redshirt sophomore suffered a sports hernia during the summer and is set to be back in two weeks' time.

Consistency for receivers

The wide receiver room has come along nicely for the Cougars in the offseason. In addition to strong showings from the three new transfers of Josh Kelly, DT Sheffield and Kyle Williams, true freshman Carlos Hernandez has put together a string of good practices after a slow first couple days and redshirt sophomore Josh Meredith has been one of the more impressive performers in fall camp.

Even with the strong showings across the position group, Dickert still thinks there's room for improvement in the receiver room, namely developing good habits and being more consistent across all practices.

"I think, the receiver group as a whole, we're still working for consistency," Dickert said. "We can't just show up when the lights turn on. I was happy with that in the spring and the scrimmages. We really showed up and made some plays, but instincts are the mastery of habits and I want these guys to form habits."

Defense steps up

Despite a few big plays from the offense, Tuesday's practice belonged to the defense. The unit recorded at least four safeties, had an interception (two if you count Dickert's high-stepping pick-six on quarterback Cam Ward in walkthroughs), and defensive lineman Brennan Jackson had a highlight hit.

The improvement with the defense in the fall has come down to communication, something the players said has evolved from last season.

"The communication last year came from guys not really knowing each other," junior defensive back Chau Smith-Wade said. "We kind of had to warm up to each other, so to say. Not even just on the field, but off the field, we were just kind of distant. This year the communication is way better. And that just comes from us being so close off the field. So it just translates easy."

Juice players of the day

The Juice Players of the Day for the Cougars on Tuesday were redshirt freshman running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker on offense and freshman edge rusher Isaac "Bobby" Terrell for the defense.

"Everytime I'm over there, (Terrell's) making plays," Dickert said. "He's more physical than the people he's going against, and he's going to challenge those old guys — keep them sharp."

Schlenbaker has been getting a lot of time in 11-on-11 periods as the running back and has carved out a role for himself on special teams and was credited for his effort by Dickert.

